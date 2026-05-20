OpenAI set to launch first overseas AI lab in Singapore

OpenAI set to launch first overseas AI lab in Singapore

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OpenAI will establish its first applied artificial intelligence lab outside the United States in Singapore, the city-state’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI said its workforce in Singapore is expected to expand to around 200 positions over the next few years.

The company also plans to invest more than S$300 million (US$235 million) in the country.

Under the partnership, OpenAI and Singapore will work together to advance applied AI innovation, develop AI talent, and improve access to artificial intelligence technologies for citizens, businesses, and the public sector.

The announcement comes as Singapore continues to position itself as a major AI hub, seeking to transform its economy and attract leading global artificial intelligence companies.

News.Az