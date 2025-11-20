HSBC names Steve Hughes CEO and head of banking for Australia and New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC has appointed Steve Hughes as the new CEO and head of Banking for Australia and New Zealand, effective January 1, 2026, the bank announced Thursday.

Hughes, who joined HSBC in 2015, has been leading the bank’s wholesale banking division for Australia and New Zealand since January 2023. He brings over 20 years of experience at The Royal Bank of Scotland, specializing in international banking operations, to his new role, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Current CEO Antony Shaw will step down by the end of the year. Shaw, who took on the role in September 2022, has more than 30 years of banking experience with both local and international financial institutions. HSBC said Shaw’s next role within the organization will be announced at a later date.

The leadership change comes as HSBC continues to strengthen its operations in the Asia-Pacific region and expand its banking services across Australia and New Zealand.

