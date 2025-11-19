Shai Hope’s century powers West Indies to 247-9 against New Zealand

Hope’s 69-ball innings, his 19th ODI century, rescued the visitors after a slow start, arriving at 38-2 in lively seam conditions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He struck 13 fours and four sixes, becoming the seventh West Indies player to surpass 6,000 ODI runs and the second fastest to do so in just 147 matches, behind Viv Richards.

In a remarkable recovery, the lower order—Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, and Matthew Forde—added crucial contributions, scoring 111 runs off the last nine overs after the team slumped to 130-6.

For New Zealand, Nathan Smith claimed career-best figures of 4-42, while Kyle Jamieson took 3-44, including two early wickets in successive maidens.

The rain-shortened contest, reduced to 34 overs per side after a three-hour delay, leaves New Zealand leading the series 1-0 following their seven-run win in the opening match in Christchurch on Sunday.