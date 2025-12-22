HTC bets on AI smartglasses to boost market share

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s HTC is aiming to capture a larger share of the fast-growing smartglasses market with its VIVE Eagle AI eyewear, which allows users to choose from multiple AI platforms, including Google’s Gemini and OpenAI.

Charles Huang, HTC’s senior VP of global sales, said the open-platform approach leverages the strengths of different AI models instead of relying on a closed ecosystem. By contrast, competitors like Meta and Xiaomi rely on proprietary AI systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The VIVE Eagle launched in Hong Kong this month at HK$3,988 ($512), with expansion to Japan and Southeast Asia planned for Q1 2026, followed by Europe and the U.S. later in the year. HTC’s Asia-first strategy considers regional design needs, noting that many smartglasses are built for Western wearers.

Global smartglasses shipments surged 110% in H1 2025, with Meta controlling 73% of the market. Privacy remains a concern, but HTC emphasizes that user data is not used to train its AI models, positioning security as a key differentiator.

The launch represents HTC’s renewed push into consumer hardware after selling part of its XR headset and glasses unit to Google for $250 million earlier this year.

