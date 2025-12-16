Trump urges Xi to release jailed Hong Kong Tycoon

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has appealed directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping to release imprisoned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, citing concerns over the 78-year-old’s health following his conviction under Hong Kong’s national security law.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he had raised Lai’s case with Xi, asking the Chinese leader to consider freeing the pro-democracy figure. “He’s an older man, and he’s not well. So I did put that request out,” Trump said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Monday, Hong Kong’s High Court found Lai guilty on three national security charges, including conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material. Rights groups and Western governments condemned the ruling as a major blow to press freedom in the city. Lai now faces a possible life sentence.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the verdict showed Beijing’s determination to silence dissent, urging Lai’s release on humanitarian grounds. The UK government also criticised the conviction as politically motivated and called for Lai’s immediate freedom.

Lai, a British citizen and founder of the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, has been detained since 2020. His family has urged Western governments to increase pressure on Beijing, warning that his health has deteriorated during more than 1,800 days in prison.

News.Az