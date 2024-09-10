Huawei unveils world’s first trifold smartphone after Apple’s AI iPhone launch​

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Chinese tech giant Huawei introduced its latest innovation, the Mate XT, claimed to be the world's first trifold smartphone.

The announcement came just hours after US rival Apple revealed its new AI-focused iPhone, News.Az reports citing AFP.The Mate XT was officially launched in a keynote presentation by Huawei executive Richard Yu at the firm's headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen.Originally designed as a premium phone for a niche audience, over three million people registered interest in buying the Mate XT ahead of its launch.Advertised in a sleek red and gold design, the phone officially goes on sale on September 20.Prices begin at 19,999 yuan ($2,800), the company said."Huawei has always been a leader in the foldable phone industry," Yu said at the keynote."This is the world's first triple-folding phone," he said."We have put in a huge amount of effort into solving the problems regarding mass production and product reliability," he added.Its release comes a day after Huawei competitor Apple announced its iPhone 16, built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and keep up in the technology race.Huawei is currently China's fourth-largest smartphone maker, shipping 10.6 million units in the last quarter, according to a recent report by research firm Canalys.Huawei was once the country's largest domestic smartphone maker before it became embroiled in a tech war between Washington and Beijing.US sanctions cut off its access to US technology and crippled its smartphone business -- but it made a surprise comeback last year with smartphones powered by domestically made chips.It is also the biggest seller of foldable phones in China, dominating over half of domestic market share in the first half of 2024.

News.Az