Huge explosion in Netherlands injures four, triggers fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major explosion at a residential building in the Dutch city of Utrecht injured at least four people and triggered a large fire on Thursday.

Emergency services received multiple reports of explosions around 3:30 p.m. local time, prompting police to seal off surrounding streets. The blaze later spread to a nearby bakery before firefighters brought it under control, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Utrecht’s safety region described the initial blast as a “gigantic explosion.” Authorities said there are no indications of criminal activity, though investigations are ongoing.

Mayor Sharon Dijksma told reporters that officials are examining whether a gas leak caused the blast, adding that it currently appears accidental. No serious injuries or missing persons have been reported, and the gas leak has been contained.

About 100 residents were evacuated and taken to a hotel. Officials warned it may take considerable time before they can return, as nearby buildings also sustained damage.

A temporary emergency hospital was set up in the city center as a precaution. Witnesses described the aftermath as chaotic, with building facades damaged and windows shattered.

News.Az