Human remains found during construction work in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district

Workers engaged in repair and construction work on the liberated from the occupation Arakul village of Khojavand district found human remains, Chief Inspector of the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aslan Giyasli said, News.az reports.

Immediately after the information was received, employees of the Khojavand District Police Department left for the scene.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was found out that human bones were found during a landslide that occurred after the rains in the area. They were sent for examination. An investigation is currently underway," he said.

