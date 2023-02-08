Humanitarian aid campaign in Baku for quake-affected people in Türkiye lasted all night long

Humanitarian aid campaign in Baku for quake-affected people in Türkiye lasted all night long

Humanitarian aid campaign in Baku for quake-affected people in Türkiye lasted all night long

The humanitarian aid campaign launched in Baku for quake-affected people in fraternal Türkiye lasted all night long, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens collected warm clothes, heaters and emergency kits for their Turkish brothers affected by powerful earthquakes. Several trucks carrying humanitarian aid have already been sent to Türkiye.

The aid collection point has been organized at the Dogtas furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku, and at the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city (17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue) following the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan to the Azerbaijani citizens.

Note that the address of the humanitarian aid campaign organized in Baku for victims of the earthquake in Turkey has changed.

Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan told that the address of the reception point of Doğtaş Mebel on Babek Avenue was changed due to traffic jams.

Now humanitarian aid is accepted at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, located on Tbilisi Avenue.

At least 6,234 people were killed and 37,011 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

