Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains cause severe flooding in Indonesian capital - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of residents were evacuated from dozens of flooded neighbourhoods in and around Jakarta on Tuesday after heavy rains triggered widespread flooding.

The torrential downpours caused several rivers to overflow, submerging parts of the Indonesian capital and its surrounding satellite cities, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

While no immediate casualties have been reported, the deluge caused significant disruption in Jakarta, a city of approximately 11 million people, as entire neighbourhoods were engulfed in muddy floodwaters.

The heavy rain began on Monday, affecting not only Jakarta but also nearby cities like Bogor, Bekasi, and Tangerang. In east and south Jakarta, water levels rose meters high on Tuesday after the Ciliwung River overflowed. The flooding impacted 1,446 individuals in one village alone, with 224 homes affected, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

In Bogor, more than 300 people were evacuated, dozens of houses were damaged and one bridge collapsed. In Tangerang, 350 houses were flooded after the Cimanceuri River overflowed.

Residents took to rooftops or used ropes to pull themselves to safety through the floodwater in one south Jakarta district, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

Authorities said they were distributing ready-to-eat food, blankets and tarpaulins to those affected by the floods, and deploying rubber boats to evacuate residents.

"If there is a shortage, the public can ask for more. We are ready to help," BNPB deputy for emergency response Lukmansyah said in a statement.

The low-lying city is prone to flooding during the wet season which runs from around November to March.

News.Az