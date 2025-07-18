Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire near Marseille amid improving conditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 1,000 firefighters backed by helicopters worked Friday to contain a wildfire burning about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Marseille, France’s second-largest city. Authorities reported that cooler temperatures and rising humidity had helped improve conditions.

The blaze, which has scorched around 240 hectares (593 acres) of dense vegetation, erupted a week after a separate fire reached the outskirts of Marseille, forcing evacuations, lockdowns, and the temporary closure of the local airport, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pierre Bepoix, deputy director for the regional fire service, said that 150 people were evacuated, and crews successfully protected 150 homes and parts of surrounding forests.

“It was a fire that swept through relatively dense vegetation, which made our work particularly complicated,” Bepoix told Reuters. “Priority was given to the protection of homes and lives.”

Local officials said about 120 homes were threatened by the flames. Two firefighters sustained injuries, while authorities have yet to assess possible property damage.

Meanwhile, in Spain’s central Toledo province, a wildfire that ignited Thursday night burned 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) and was visible from downtown Madrid. Firefighters secured the perimeter early Friday but warned of renewed risks due to forecasted strong winds and high temperatures.

