Hundreds of flights cancelled in China as strong winds hit capital

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and train lines were suspended as gales hit Beijing and northern China on Saturday, News.az reports citing BBC.

By 11:30 local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday, 838 flights had been cancelled at the capital's two major airports, according to the Reuters news agency.

Wind gusts of up to 93mph (150 kph) - the strongest in the Chinese capital for more than half a century - are set to continue through the weekend, forcing the closure of attractions and historic sites.

Millions were urged to stay indoors on Friday, with some state media outlets warning that people weighing less than 50kg may be "easily blown away". Reuters