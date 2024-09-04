Hundreds of schools in Czechia, Slovakia targeted by mass bomb threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of schools in the Czech Republic and Slovakia have received anonymous emails alleging that their premises have been rigged with explosives.

The matter is being investigated by counter-terrorism officers as well as units specializing in extremism and cybercrime, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Czech police said on the X platform that there was no cause for alarm.“We are communicating intensively with the representatives of the schools and have taken appropriate measures, within the framework of which we want to interfere as little as possible with the normal operation," the police said. “We want to assure the public that we do not have any specific information indicating that anyone may be in danger."Radio Prague International wrote that evacuation orders had not been issued in the Czech Republic.Meanwhile in Slovakia, the interior ministry said 270 schools had reported threatening emails on Tuesday morning and had been advised by authorities to suspend classes."The police have been on alert since the early hours of the morning," Czech website echo24.cz quoted Slovakia's interior minister, Šutaj Eštok, as saying.

News.Az