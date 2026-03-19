US detects drones over base housing Rubio, Hegseth: Report

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Unidentified drones were detected above a US Army base in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, according to officials familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

Authorities have not yet determined the origin of the drones, the report said.

The incident at Fort McNair prompted discussions among officials about potentially relocating the two senior figures, though no such move has been carried out, according to a senior administration official.

The report comes as the US military heightens its alert posture amid ongoing tensions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran, leading to increased monitoring of potential threats.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to comment on the drone activity or provide details about Hegseth’s movements, citing security concerns.

He also criticized reporting on such matters as irresponsible.

News.Az