Hungarian premier sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“I am delighted that over the past three decades, relations between our countries have developed steadily and we have established a close strategic partnership based on mutual respect,” the Hungarian premier said.

“I can assure you that Hungary remains committed to deepening our bilateral political-economic, trade and cultural relations. In order to achieve our common goals, you can rely on the support of my government in the future, as well. I trust that the negotiations on the expansion of our energy cooperation and on the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh will be successful.

“I wish you good health and further success in your responsible position,” PM Orban added.

News.Az