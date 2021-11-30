Hungarian president urges prompt action to tackle environmental issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian President Janos Ader on Tuesday urged prompt action in tackling environmental challenges for the sake of the younger generations, Xinhua reports.

"The responsibility for a common future is the main reason for setting up the Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit," said Ader in his speech at the event's opening ceremony.

"For those of us gathered here in Budapest, our responsibility for a common future, our task, our moment all converge in our goal, which is to make the world a better place to live in for young people," he underlined.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also attended the opening of the one-week event at the Hungexpo Budapest Fair Center.

Ader wished all participants a meaningful exchange of ideas to encourage further work.

Close to 200 exhibitors take part in the Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit. More than a third of them come from the Visegrad Group Countries -- Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Their goal is to show what progress has been made in Central Europe in areas such as agriculture, waste management, smart cities, energy, and transport.

The aim of the event is also to act as a catalyst for sustainability and seek answers to questions about what the world would be like after the coronavirus pandemic.

