Hungary accuses EU of blackmail over Ukraine peace mission

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused EU leadership of resorting to threats and blackmail to deter Hungary from pursuing its peace mission aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

Szijjarto stated that EU politicians inclined towards war reacted negatively to Budapest's peace initiative, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He highlighted that European leaders threatened Hungary with boycotts, refusal to engage in negotiations, and diplomatic isolation. Despite facing EU financial sanctions, Szijjarto affirmed Hungary's commitment to its peace efforts and questioned further escalations of threats from European leaders.Regarding future peace efforts, Szijjarto mentioned the potential for a second round of peace talks later this year, with Russia expected to participate."We know efforts are underway for the next stage of the peace conference this year, which we would welcome and appreciate," Szijjarto told journalists.When asked about Hungary's stance on the US presidential race, Szijjarto expressed support for Donald Trump, citing strong US-Hungary relations during Trump's presidency."We are undoubtedly hoping for Trump's victory. However, as non-US citizens, our preference may not matter," he remarked, noting the absence of major conflicts during Trump's term.

News.Az