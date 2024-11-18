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Peter Szijjarto
Tag:
Peter Szijjarto
Serbia, Hungary report explosives near gas pipeline
06 Apr 2026-13:07
Ukraine condemns Hungary over Lavrov talks leak
01 Apr 2026-13:37
Leaked audio reveals conversation between Lavrov and Szijjártó –
AUDIO
31 Mar 2026-12:40
Hungary to challenge EU Russian oil, gas ban next week
08 Dec 2025-04:58
Hungary to buy U.S. nuclear fuel and technology for Russian-built plant
07 Nov 2025-12:55
Szijjarto: Cooperation with Russia important for Hungary
15 Oct 2025-12:50
Szijjarto - Hungary rejects Ukraine’s threats over Druzhba oil pipeline
24 Aug 2025-23:02
Hungary confirms resumption of Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline
20 Aug 2025-09:30
Hungary to oppose EU's extension of military aid to Ukraine
17 Mar 2025-12:11
Hungary denounces Biden’s approval for Ukraine to use long-range missiles
18 Nov 2024-17:37
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