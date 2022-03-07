Hungary allows NATO troops to be deployed in its territory
Hungary allows NATO troops to be deployed in western Hungary and weapons shipments to cross its territory to other NATO member states, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and published in the official gazette on Monday, News.az reports.
The decree, however, says Hungary does not allow lethal weapons shipments across its territory to Ukraine.