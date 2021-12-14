Hungary extends COVID-19 state of emergency until June 1, 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's Parliament on Tuesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic-related state of emergency until June 1, 2022. The current state of emergency was set to expire on Jan. 1, 2022. The vote in Parliament was 133 in favor, two against and a single abstention.

"The primary goal of the government is to protect the life and health of the Hungarian people, to limit damages to the economy and to save jobs," said a note attached to the motion, Xinhua reports.

"Pandemic defense over the past year and a half has proven that the previously approved extraordinary and temporary legal framework has served these purposes well," the note said.

The extension does not entail new restrictions.

The deputies also noted that the extension will not affect the general elections scheduled for the spring of 2022, nor does it prohibit national referendums.

Depending on the pandemic situation, the government may call off the state of emergency earlier, the note said.

News.Az