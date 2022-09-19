Hungary government submits first anti-graft bill to avoid losing EU funds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's government has submitted the first of several anti-corruption bills to parliament on Monday as Budapest scrambles to avoid losing billions of euros in European Union funding, News.az reports ciing TASS.

The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros ($7.48 billion) for what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law.

The European Commission also set out requirements for Hungary to keep access to the funding, including new legislation, which Hungary said it would meet.

Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her Facebook page that she had submitted the first bill to parliament as the government "will focus on drafting and implementing the commitments (to the EU) in coming weeks and months."

"Hungary could enter the year 2023 without losing any EU funds," Varga said.

The bill modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU anti-fraud office OLAF, ensuring that OLAF gets support from Hungarian tax authority officials in its investigations of EU-funded projects and gets access to data and documents on the scene.

