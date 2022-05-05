Hungary is close friend and partner country for Azerbaijan: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary is a close friend and partner country for Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, News.Az reports.

The letter marks 30 years of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

“Though the history of our contemporary diplomatic ties spans the period of 30 years, the centuries’ long traditions of friendship and cooperation exist between our peoples. Hungary is a close friend and partner country for Azerbaijan. I am pleased to underline that our interstate relations in previous decades have evolved dynamically and comprehensively by being elevated to the level of the strategic partnership while our ties in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields have broadened further,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that today, Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy active collaboration in political, economic, energy, transport, agricultural, educational and other fields. “I think that our mutually beneficial cooperation has vast opportunities for subsequent development.”

In his letter, President Aliyev also pointed to the ongoing large-scale recovery and reconstruction work of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation. “We would be pleased to also see the Hungarian companies to participate in this process,” he said.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Hungary have also fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations. “We highly value the support extended by Hungary to our country in the EU framework and our collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States. I am confident that the friendly relations based on mutual confidence and support between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Hungary will continue to develop and expand in line with interests of our peoples,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az