Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that his country will oppose the extension of military support to Ukraine at the upcoming EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

In a Facebook post, Szijjarto stated that the proposals on the agenda would involve providing Ukraine with billions more euros or military supplies funded by European taxpayers, which Hungary plans to reject, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"There will be several proposals on the agenda in Brussels today to provide Ukraine with billions more euros or military supplies from the European taxpayers' money. We are going to Brussels to reject the proposals aimed at supporting military action and contributing to the success of peace talks," Szijjarto noted.

The minister believes that Brussels is now in international isolation "because liberal European politicians who advocate conflict are constantly trying to prevent the success of peace talks" between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it supports such negotiations and considers them the only way to peace in Ukraine.

