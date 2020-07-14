Hunting the Truth: Armenian hackers attack News.Az news agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia continues its provocations in relation to Azerbaijan in the information field against the background of its aggression in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district along the two countries’ borders.

Only on July 13, our information resources came under about 15,000 hacker attacks from the territory of Armenia.

The English-language news agency News.Az will continue to convey the world community the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as about the provocations of the occupying country.

News.Az