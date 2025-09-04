Hurricane Lorena poses flood risk to US Southwest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Lorena weakened to a Category 1 storm in the Pacific Ocean on the morning of September 4, but forecasters warn it could still unleash heavy rainfall and trigger flash flooding in parts of the US Southwest.

Lorena, which formed into a hurricane on Sept. 3, is expected to have the greatest impact to land in the Baja California Sur and Sonora, Mexico, regions through Sept. 5, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Bands of heavy rainfall from Lorena could bring 4 to 8 inches of rainfall Sept. 4 and 5, with totals topping out at about 15 inches from the storm. Flash flooding and mudslides are a risk, the National Hurricane Center said.

In the U.S., 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected across portions of Arizona and New Mexico, with some isolated totals of 5 inches, bringing a chance of isolated to scattered flash flooding, forecasters said.

Hurricane Lorena was located 105 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico, and just over 500 miles from the Mexico-Arizona border. It was moving northwest with winds of 80 mph and is expected to make a north to northeastward turn later Sept. 4. It will move parallel to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula and approach the coast of Baja California Sur the night of Sept. 4 through the night of Sept. 5, forecasters predict.

"Although Lorena is forecast to rapidly weaken, abundant moisture will continue to stream northeastward away from the cyclone," the National Hurricane Center said on Sept. 4.

