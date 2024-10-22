Hurricane Oscar claims six lives in Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people have died following Hurricane Oscar's impact on Cuba over the weekend, as reported by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The Hurricane made landfall on Sunday and crossed the island nation's eastern coast as a tropical storm on Monday, bringing with it winds and heavy rainfall, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The eastern province of Guantanamo has suffered severe damage due to the storm, the president said in a televised comment.On Friday, Cuba's largest power plant collapsed, crippling the entire grid and leaving the Communist-run country's 10 million people in darkness.The blackout triggered small protests and a warning from the government that any unrest would be punished.Cuba's power grid operator said that by Monday afternoon it had restored electricity to most of the capital, Havana, which has over 2 million residents.However, many residents outside the capital remained without power, authorities said.Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said that Hurricane Oscar had hit a "region of strong [electricity] production" which would hamper its recovery.Several power plants were located in the area hit by the storm.Many people were left using improvised wood stoves in the street to cook their food before it went bad, while others lined up to buy subsidized food.The Cuban government says the 62-year-old US-imposed trade embargo is the cause of its economic and infrastructure problems while Washington blames "long-term mismanagement of its economic policy and resources" according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

