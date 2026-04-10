Hyundai recalls 294,000 US vehicles over seat belts

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Hyundai Motor America is recalling more than 294,000 vehicles in the United States due to a seat belt anchor defect that could increase the risk of injury in a crash, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers several models, including the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and the Genesis G90, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Regulators said the defect may cause seat belt anchors to detach, preventing the restraint system from properly securing occupants during an accident.

“A detached seat belt anchor may fail to properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash,” the NHTSA said in its notice.

Dealers will inspect affected vehicles and reinforce or replace the seat belt anchors where necessary, the agency added.

Hyundai has not yet reported any confirmed injuries linked to the issue, according to the recall notice. The action is part of routine safety procedures aimed at addressing potential manufacturing defects before they lead to accidents.

The recall adds to a growing number of safety-related campaigns across the auto industry as manufacturers continue to address quality control issues in newer and existing models.

News.Az