Hyundai to boost U.S. production, lowers profit margin target amid tariff impact

Hyundai Motor Co. announced on Thursday plans to produce over 80% of the vehicles it sells in the U.S. domestically by 2030, responding to ongoing American tariff policies.

The South Korean automaker is expanding production capacity at its Georgia plant to meet this goal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ahead of its CEO Investor Day in New York, Hyundai also revised its 2025 operating profit margin target to 6–7% from the previously projected 7–8%, citing the impact of U.S. tariffs. Despite this adjustment, the company expects profit margins to rise to 7–8% by 2027 and 8–9% by 2030.

