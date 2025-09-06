IAEA chief warns of rising global nuclear armament

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi cautioned that nations are expanding their nuclear arsenals rather than pursuing disarmament.

"I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," Grossi told Vatican News following his meeting with the pope, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He noted that countries that do not have nuclear weapons are starting to talk more openly about the possibility and the "necessity" of having nuclear weapons.

"What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop," Grossi underscored.

He reiterated the need for stopping the trend towards more nuclear weapons, deeming it "crucial."

Grossi also warned that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is still at risk due to the war.

"When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high," he said.

