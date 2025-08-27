IAEA inspectors return to Iran, work at nuclear sites expected to resume

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that its first group of inspectors is back in Iran, with plans to restart monitoring work at the country’s nuclear facilities.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi told that inspectors have arrived and discussions are underway to determine how operations will resume. “Now, the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran, and we are about to restart our work,” Grossi said, noting that several nuclear sites had previously come under attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It remains unclear whether the inspectors’ return is the result of a formal agreement between Iran and the IAEA or an initial step based on ongoing talks. Grossi emphasized that practical arrangements are still being worked out to facilitate inspections across multiple facilities.

