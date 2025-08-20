ICC condemns U.S. sanctions as assault on judicial independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Criminal Court (ICC) strongly rejected U.S. sanctions imposed on its judges and deputy prosecutors on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In its first reaction to Washington’s decision, the court condemned the move in a statement, describing it as a "blatant attack" on its independence and stressing that "these sanctions are a blatant assault on the independence of a neutral judicial body."

News.Az