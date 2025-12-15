ICC denies Israel's request to halt Gaza war probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, appeals judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) dismissed one of several legal challenges filed by Israel against the court's investigation into its actions during the Gaza war.

On appeal, judges refused to overturn a lower court decision that the prosecution's investigation into alleged crimes under its jurisdiction could include events following the 7 October attacks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ruling means the investigation continues, and the arrest warrants issued last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant remain in place.

Israel rejects the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza, where it has waged a military campaign that has killed over 70,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

The ICC initially also issued a warrant for Hamas leader Ibrahim al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, but withdrew that later following credible reports of his death.

News.Az