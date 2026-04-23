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Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill one journalist, wound another - VIDEO

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Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill one journalist, wound another - VIDEO
Source: Al Jazeera

Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon have killed journalist Amal Khalil and left her colleague Zeinab Faraj wounded, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to Lebanon’s Al Akhbar News, repeated strikes targeted the reporters and later hit the area again, delaying rescue operations for several hours and hampering efforts to reach the wounded.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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