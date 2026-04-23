Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill one journalist, wound another - VIDEO

Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill one journalist, wound another - VIDEO

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Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon have killed journalist Amal Khalil and left her colleague Zeinab Faraj wounded, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to Lebanon’s Al Akhbar News, repeated strikes targeted the reporters and later hit the area again, delaying rescue operations for several hours and hampering efforts to reach the wounded.

🚨Israel has killed journalist Amal Khalil and wounded her colleague Zeinab Faraj in a targeted “double-tap” strike in southern Lebanon. Repeated strikes reportedly delayed rescue efforts for hours, according to Al Akhbar. pic.twitter.com/Kf1Fvi1O2P — News.Az (@news_az) April 23, 2026

News.Az