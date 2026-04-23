Pope Leo XIV visits notorious prison during Equatorial Guinea tour - VIDEO

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On the final leg of his four-nation tour of Africa, Pope Leo XIV visited the Bata prison in Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The visit was intended to bring attention to the country's human rights record and the conditions within its judicial system, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Addressing a group of approximately 600 detainees, the Pope delivered a message of hope, stating "you are not alone" and emphasizing that true justice should focus on rebuilding lives rather than just punishment.

The visit occurred amid international scrutiny following a deal involving the deportation of third-country migrants from the United States to Equatorial Guinea. During his remarks, which were interrupted by rain, the Pope urged authorities to ensure that prisoners have opportunities for work and study. The 11-day apostolic journey, which also included stops in Algeria, Cameroon, and Angola, concludes today as the Pope returns to Rome.

@aljazeeraenglish Pope Leo XIV visited a prison in Equatorial Guinea on the last day of his Africa tour. . The pontiff spoke to 600 detainees in the pouring rain about dignity and reconciliation, after criticising prison conditions. ♬ original sound - Al Jazeera English

News.Az