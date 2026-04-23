Italy raises Pantheon entry fee for tourists

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Italy’s Ministry of Culture has announced that the entry fee for the Pantheon will increase from 5 euros to 7 euros starting July 1, 2026.

The change applies to tourists visiting the landmark in Rome and comes as visitors continue to queue outside one of the city’s most popular historical attractions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The updated pricing was made public on April 17, 2026, while steady tourist traffic was still being observed at the site.

Under the announcement, the new pantheon entry fee will take effect at the beginning of July 2026, marking a 2-euro increase from the current rate. The Ministry of Culture did not provide additional details regarding possible exemptions, revised pricing categories, or other operational changes linked to the adjustment.

For visitors planning trips to Rome, the main impact is straightforward: entry to the Pantheon will cost more beginning mid-summer 2026. The timing is particularly relevant for the peak travel season, when tourist numbers are typically higher.

Footage and reports from April 17 showed continued crowds outside the monument, with tourists lining up, visiting the site, and taking photographs. The announcement of the higher fee comes amid this sustained demand, though it focused solely on the new price and its effective date.

The ministry emphasized that the adjustment is scheduled and fixed, with July 1, 2026 set as the official implementation date for the revised entry fee.

News.Az