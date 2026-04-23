Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Kyiv - VIDEO

Prince Harry said he was pleased to return to Ukraine (Photo: https://x.com/chrisshipitv)

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Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv, arriving in the Ukrainian capital on an unannounced trip aimed at showing support for those affected by the ongoing war.

The unexpected visit was first reported by British journalist Chris Ship, who confirmed that Harry arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, April 23. Speaking during his visit, the Duke of Sussex said he was “pleased to be back in Ukraine,” marking another appearance in the country during the full-scale conflict, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Harry said the purpose of his trip was to draw international attention to the situation in Ukraine and to support people working in difficult conditions. He praised those involved in humanitarian and recovery efforts, saying they are doing “extraordinary work every hour of every day.”

This is not his first visit to the country since the war began. He previously traveled to Ukraine twice during the conflict, including a surprise visit to Lviv in April 2025, where he met wounded soldiers and visited a rehabilitation clinic. He later visited Kyiv in September 2025, where he met veterans, toured war-damaged areas, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at memorial sites.

🇬🇧🇺🇦Prince Harry has arrived in Kyiv as part of an unannounced visit. pic.twitter.com/H7ClcvQvGF — News.Az (@news_az) April 23, 2026

Harry has also publicly expressed support for Ukraine on multiple occasions, highlighting the resilience of its people and the importance of continued international attention.

The latest visit underscores ongoing high-profile engagement with Ukraine as the war continues to shape global political and humanitarian priorities.

News.Az