Multiple protesters stabbed at London anti-war rally - VIDEO

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Multiple people were injured in a stabbing incident during a large anti-war rally in central London on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The protest, which drew thousands of participants, was organized to oppose the ongoing military conflict involving Iran following strikes earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Video footage from the scene near Whitehall showed several individuals being treated for knife wounds as police and emergency services moved in to secure the area.

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Witnesses reported that the violence broke out suddenly within the crowd of demonstrators, who were carrying banners reading "Stop the War on Iran" and "No to Nuclear War." The Metropolitan Police have since cordoned off the site and made several arrests in connection with the attack. While the motive remains under investigation, the incident has significantly heightened tensions surrounding the frequent anti-war demonstrations currently taking place across the UK capital.

News.Az