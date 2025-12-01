Netanyahu and Trump reportedly hold phone call after Syria warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are in phone talks, according to multiple Hebrew media reports.

The call comes after Trump warned Israel against destabilizing Syria and its new leadership, days after IDF soldiers battled gunmen in the country’s south, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The call also comes after Netanyahu requested a pardon in his long-running corruption trial, something Trump has supported.

News.Az