Domino’s UK reports 4.5% sales growth

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Domino's Pizza Group reported a 4.5% rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales, supported by stronger demand and successful new product launches despite ongoing pressure on consumer spending.

The UK-based pizza chain said performance improved as recent menu innovations helped attract customers and offset a challenging economic environment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company noted that underlying demand remained resilient even as households continue to face cost-of-living pressures, which have weighed on discretionary spending across the food and retail sector.

The growth reflects continued momentum in the UK delivery and takeaway market, where major brands are competing for customers through promotions, digital ordering platforms, and product diversification.

Domino’s said its recent launches performed well, helping boost sales during the quarter and reinforcing customer engagement across its store network.

Despite broader market uncertainty, the company said it remains focused on maintaining growth through operational efficiency and menu innovation.

News.Az