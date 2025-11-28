ICC refuses to free ex-Philippine leader Duterte

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Criminal Court has rejected a request to release former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, ruling that he will remain in detention in The Hague.

Appeals judges dismissed arguments from his defence team, which claimed that the 80-year-old’s age and reported health issues justified his release, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Duterte made his first appearance before the ICC in March, and the court continues to review allegations linked to his anti-drug campaign during his presidency.

News.Az