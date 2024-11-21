Icelandic volcano, dormant for 800 years, erupts again

+ ↺ − 16 px

A long-dormant volcano in Iceland has erupted again, affecting nearby populated areas, News.az reports citing ABC news .

The volcano, on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, began erupting at Sundhnukar on Wednesday night and peaked at about 2 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. It has prompted evacuations at the Blue Lagoon, an iconic tourist destination, and the nearby town of Grindavik.West Iceland's volcano is a rift activity volcano, which involves the earth being pulled apart in two different directions through the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, rather than a cone erupting magma through a central pipe, Thomas Algeo, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Cincinnati, told ABC News. The style of eruption is "much less dangerous, because most of the activity involves slow moving basaltic lava flows," he added."It's a style of volcanic activity that is effusive, slow flowing, not violently eruptive, like would be the case with a subduction zone volcanic system" Algeo said.The fissure that was created on Wednesday night stretched about 1.8 miles long, according to the country's meteorological office. This is the volcano's seventh eruption this year, according to Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management.These types of eruptions are "spectacular" sights, because once a fissure opens up, a large supply of magma oozes out, Tobias Fischer, director of the Volatiles Laboratory at the University of New Mexico, told ABC News.The eruption activity is "typical" for these types of systems, said Shawn Willsey, a geology professor College of Southern Idaho who has been conducting livestream tours using drones above the lava flows on YouTube. Once the lava erupts, the pressure is relieved and magma starts to fill into the shallow storage zone below -- repressurizing the system and setting the stage for the next eruption, Willsey said."It's known that this region goes through these episodes where there are a lot of these eruptions," said Fischer, who has flown drones into eruption gas clouds to collect samples and analyze the composition of the carbon for his research.By Thursday afternoon, the lava had reached the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon and consumed a service building, The Associated Press reported. There is no danger to the area, and the flights out of the Keflavik International Airport have not been affected, according to the civil protection agency.Gas emitted from the eruption is expected to move south and out to sea, according to emergency officials.Video taken from Grindavik show rivers of fast-moving lava flowing from the rift zones, where the lava can be seen spewing from the ground.

