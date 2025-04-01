Icelandic volcano erupts again, prompting evacuations VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A volcano south of Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, erupted on Tuesday, marking the 11th eruption since 2021.

The eruption, a vibrant display of lava and smoke, prompted evacuations of areas around Sunddhnúksgígar, including the popular Blue Lagoon spa and the fishing town of Grindavik, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A red alert has been issued for the area, which has been rattled by hundreds of small earthquakes.

About 40 homes in Grindavik were occupied at the time of the evacuation, according to reports from RUV, citing local police.

