ICRC representatives visit Armenian prisoner of war in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Baku delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross have visited Armenian prisoner Zaven Karapetyan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that according to head of communications programs of the ICRC delegation in Yerevan Zara Amatuni, the visit took place on July 1.

On the evening of June 20, reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to cross the line of defense of the Azerbaijani Armed Force. Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, early detection of enemy’s approaching and preventive measures, the Armenians retreated by suffering heavy losses.

One member of the reconnaissance group of the enemy Zaven Karapetyan was captured.

News.Az

News.Az