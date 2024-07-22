ICRC reps visit detained Karabakh separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) employees once again visited the persons of Armenian descent, about whom the Azerbaijani side had informed, Ilaha Huseynova, the head of the public relations department of the ICRC representative office in Azerbaijan, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

Huseynova noted that one-on-one meetings were held with the detained persons and conditions were created for them to contact their families:“In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and detention conditions of detainees during such visits. The ICRC also provides conditions for individuals to restore or continue their contacts with their families. In accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations regarding visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining party,” she added.

