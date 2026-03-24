Israeli air strikes hit Tyre in southern Lebanon

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Israeli air strikes have hit areas around Tyre in southern Lebanon as part of the continuing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah forces. The strikes come after warnings from the Israeli military advising civilians in parts of Tyre to evacuate ahead of operations, according to regional reporting.

The broader campaign has seen intensified Israeli military activity across southern and central Lebanon, including air attacks on infrastructure and alleged militia positions after repeated rocket and drone attacks on Israeli territory by Hezbollah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents in areas like Tyre have faced evacuation notices from the IDF, with warnings to move north for safety before strikes are carried out. The conflict has caused significant civilian disruption, with previous waves of air raids on Lebanese towns and suburbs reported in recent weeks.

Independent verification of specific targets and casualty figures in Tyre is limited at this time. The situation remains dynamic as the crisis continues to unfold across the Lebanese frontier.

News.Az