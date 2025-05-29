IDF intercepts Houthi missile after sirens in central Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military reports that air defenses successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen a short time ago.

Sirens had sounded across central Israel, several West Bank settlements, and towns near Jerusalem. Preceding the sirens by three minutes, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting civilians of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have launched 42 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones at Israel. Several of the missiles have fallen short.

