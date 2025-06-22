Yandex metrika counter

IDF: Israel attacks military targets in Tehran and western Iran

  • World
  • Share
IDF: Israel attacks military targets in Tehran and western Iran
Iran fired over 300 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles on Israel in April/Reuters

The Israeli Air Force has begun striking military targets in Tehran and western Iran, News.Az reprots citing the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"The Israeli Air Force is currently striking military infrastructure targets in Tehran and western Iran," the statement said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      