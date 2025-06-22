IDF: Israel attacks military targets in Tehran and western Iran
- 1026813
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/idf-israel-attacks-military-targets-in-tehran-and-western-iran Copied
Iran fired over 300 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles on Israel in April/Reuters
The Israeli Air Force has begun striking military targets in Tehran and western Iran, News.Az reprots citing the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
"The Israeli Air Force is currently striking military infrastructure targets in Tehran and western Iran," the statement said.