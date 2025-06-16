IDF says it hits weapons production facilities in Iran
Source: Anadolu
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out a large-scale series of strikes on weapons production facilities in Iran, News.Az informs via Israel army press service.
"The Israel Defense Forces carried out a massive series of strikes aimed at undermining the Iranian regime's weapons production capabilities," the statement said.
According to the information, numerous weapons production facilities were attacked throughout Iran.