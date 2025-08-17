IDF says over 160 aid packages from six countries were airdropped into Gaza

“The IDF will continue working with the international community to improve the humanitarian response in Gaza, while rejecting false accusations of deliberate starvation,” the military said.

The Israeli military continue ensuring airdropping humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"Over the past few hours, 161 aid packages containing food for the residents of the Gaza Strip were airdropped by nine different countries, including Denmark and Indonesia, which joined the airdrop operations," it said, adding that Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and France also took part in aid airdropping operations.

