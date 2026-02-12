IEA cuts global oil demand growth outlook for 2026

The updated forecast marks a downward revision from the agency’s January estimate, which had projected demand growth of 932,000 bpd for the year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The adjustment represents a reduction of 83,000 bpd in the outlook.

The IEA said global oil demand averaged 104.022 million barrels per day (mbd) last year. For 2026, worldwide consumption is expected to rise to 104.872 mbd.

The revised figures reflect the agency’s updated assessment of global market conditions and demand trends.